City of Cornwall, Canada Day

Rest your feet

June 30, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 12 min on June 30, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Rest your feet
Pictured from left-to-right are Shawn Maloney, owner of the Brick Cornwall, Eric Jeaurond, Sales Consultant, Critical Care Unit nurses Dave Wolff, Sara McRae, Carley Alexander, and Bryony Anderson, Clinical Manager, Critical Care and Resource Team. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Brick Cornwall made a donation to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) on Tuesday, June 30 of two gliding recliner chairs for the nurse’s breakroom.

“We’re always happy to support the local community, and at this point in time, they are going through a lot,” said Brick Cornwall owner Shawn Maloney of the CCU nurses. “The community always supports us, and we wanted to support the community.”

The combined cost of the donation was about $1,200.

“The hospital staff were appreciative of such a kind gesture,” reads a statement from the CCH.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man arrested for allegedly selling stolen snowmobile
Local News

Man arrested for allegedly selling stolen snowmobile

CORNWALL, Ontario - Ryan Migneault, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on Jan. 15, 2020 and charged with possession of property obtained…

Council rejects Ribfest plan
Local News

Council rejects Ribfest plan

CORNWALL, Ontario - At their meeting on Monday, June 22, Cornwall City Council rejected the Optimists Club's plan to hold a modified Ribfest this year in the Cornwall Civic…

Top furniture producer expanding Cornwall workforce
Business

Top furniture producer expanding Cornwall workforce

Since moving to Cornwall in 1984, Ridgewood Industries has been a solid contributor to the economic well-being of the community and…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario