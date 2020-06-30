Rest your feet

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Brick Cornwall made a donation to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) on Tuesday, June 30 of two gliding recliner chairs for the nurse’s breakroom.

“We’re always happy to support the local community, and at this point in time, they are going through a lot,” said Brick Cornwall owner Shawn Maloney of the CCU nurses. “The community always supports us, and we wanted to support the community.”

The combined cost of the donation was about $1,200.

“The hospital staff were appreciative of such a kind gesture,” reads a statement from the CCH.