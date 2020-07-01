CPS reminds residents to have a safe Canada Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) would like to remind residents to celebrate Canada Day 2020 safely.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to any in-person community celebrations this year, groups of ten people or fewer are still permitted to gather to celebrate Canada Day. Residents are being reminded to keep your distance from those who are not a part of your household or bubble.

Cornwall’s Canada Day Committee and the City of Cornwall’s Recreation Department has prepared a virtual celebration which can be viewed online. Click here for more details.

The CPS would like to remind City of Cornwall residents that the use of fireworks is prohibited without a permit. For more information on the use of fireworks in the City of Cornwall, click here.

Please note that our Records Department will be closed on July 1, and will re-open on Thursday, July 2 at 8 a.m.

While we recognize this year’s celebration will be very different from previous years, we hope you will all find a way to celebrate Canada Day in a safe and enjoyable way.

We wish you all a Happy Canada Day!