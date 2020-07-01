Warden Frank Prevost: Happy Canada Day

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Warden Frank Prevost is encouraging residents and visitors to Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry to celebrate all things Canadian on July 1 in a safe and respectful manner.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced most if not all Canada Day celebrations in the region to scale back or cancel festivities to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Warden Prevost said marking the occasion remains a focal point of summer and encourages everyone to show their Canadian pride while also maintaining their physical distance and hygiene practices.

“I’m wishing all residents and visitors to SDG a heartfelt and happy Canada Day,” said Prevost. “Please continue to respect physical distancing protocols and hand-washing as well. We are all working hard to blunt the spread of COVID-19 and the cancellation of some celebrations this year is necessary but difficult. Please enjoy the holiday safely with family and friends.”

Many public amenities like pools, beaches and splash pads are open in SDG, as are hiking trails and parks. Please consult municipal websites and those of our partner organizations for last-minute changes or updates concerning the amenities you may want to visit July 1 and throughout the summer.