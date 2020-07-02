Charity contest a close shave

July 2, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 31 min on July 2, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Charity contest a close shave
Pictured from left-to-right are: Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall Executive Director Ron Graham, Fundraising Coordinator Dave Murphy, and barber Jorge Luis (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Ron Graham, Executive Director of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters (BBBS) Cornwall and his Community Fundraising Coordinator Dave Murphy put their hair on the line to see who could raise the most money by Canada Day.

Graham held a strong lead throughout the contest, but Murphy managed to close the gap to within just $600 by the

Jorge Luis (standing) prepares to shave Dave Murphy’s head (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

end.

Ultimately, Graham held his lead and won the contest raising $5,100 for BBBS Cornwall to Murphy’s $4,400.

“A lot of my friends and family helped Ron raise the money because they wanted to see me bald, but I forgive them,” Murphy said. “I’m told it will grow back so I’m not too worried. I’m just worried about looking like a Chia Pet for the rest of the summer.”

Dave Murphy (sitting) having some of his hair shaved off by his daughter Julia while barber Jorge Luis supervises (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

On Thursday, July 2, Murphy had his head shaved down to the skin with the help of barber Jorge Luis and his daughter Julia trimmed off a lock or two too.

The money raised will go towards BBBS Cornwall’s programs, particularly their mentoring program.

Currently, BBBS Cornwall has between 70 and 80 pairs of Big and Little brothers or sisters matched together, but have roughly 180 on their waiting list. Some of this money will be used to cut down on that waiting list.

“All of the different programming gives the youth the empowerment they need to accomplish things they thought they couldn’t do,” Murphy explained.

