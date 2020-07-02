CPS respond to fireworks calls on Canada Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – This year’s Canada Day was different than most year’s thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no live fireworks display, but that did not quench the desire for some to enjoy those brightly coloured explosives in the City of Cornwall.

Cornwall Police Service (CPS) responded to 29 complaints over the use of fireworks on the night of July 1, but laid no charges.

“Police issued several warnings and educated the parties on the municipal by-law relating to firework,” reads a statement from CPS.

It is prohibited to set off fireworks within the City of Cornwall according to the municipal by-law unless the party concerned has obtained a permit from the Chief Fire Official.

Typically, the Canada Day Committee would set off a fireworks display from a barge on the St. Lawrence River, this did not happen this year to encourage social distancing.

Instead, the Canada Day Committee, in partnership with YourTV held a virtual Canada Day celebration online and on television that included live bands, prizes, and messages from local leaders.

