Community support split five ways

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the second year in a row, Chugh Law provided financial support for the Centre York Centre’s (CYC) annual Musical Trivia night, however, as with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a change in plans.

Ashley Walker, Executive Director of the CYC held a virtual Music Trivia night this year, and the money was not needed. Walker attempted to return the donation to Chugh Law, but Neha Chugh decided that the community still needed the financial support.

Chugh decided to provide a $5,000 donation split between five community agencies. CYC, Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall, Maison Interlude in Prescott-Russell, the Agapè Centre and Beyond 21 each received $1,000 from the donation.

“I grabbed some of the people who I knew would need this the most,” said Walker.

“This comes at a good time because all of our local fundraisers were cancelled,” said Ron Graham, Executive Director of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

Each organization will be using the funds to support their various programs during this difficult financial time for non-profits, which are still needed now more than ever.

The Agapè Centre for example will be using the money to keep their food bank stocked, which supports hundreds of individuals each month.