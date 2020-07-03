Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Community support split five ways

July 3, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 31 min on July 3, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Community support split five ways
Pictured from left-to-right are: Pauline Brown of the Agape Centre, Beyond 21 Executive Director Jane McLaren, CYC Executive Director Ashley Walker, and Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Executive Director Ron Graham outside of the office of Chugh Law on Friday, July 3, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the second year in a row, Chugh Law provided financial support for the Centre York Centre’s (CYC) annual Musical Trivia night, however, as with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a change in plans.

Ashley Walker, Executive Director of the CYC held a virtual Music Trivia night this year, and the money was not needed. Walker attempted to return the donation to Chugh Law, but Neha Chugh decided that the community still needed the financial support.

Chugh decided to provide a $5,000 donation split between five community agencies. CYC, Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall, Maison Interlude in Prescott-Russell, the Agapè Centre and Beyond 21 each received $1,000 from the donation.

“I grabbed some of the people who I knew would need this the most,” said Walker.

“This comes at a good time because all of our local fundraisers were cancelled,” said Ron Graham, Executive Director of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

Each organization will be using the funds to support their various programs during this difficult financial time for non-profits, which are still needed now more than ever.

The Agapè Centre for example will be using the money to keep their food bank stocked, which supports hundreds of individuals each month.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Council considers options for community COVID support
Local News

Council considers options for community COVID support

CORNWALL, Ontario - Councillor Eric Bergeron put forward five separate motions at the latest Council meeting on Monday, May 11, all…

Kinsmen support community throughout the week
Local News

Kinsmen support community throughout the week

CORNWALL, Ontario - Kin Week in Cornwall continues. The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall are celebrating their 87th anniversary this week from…

CFDC support 41 businesses with COVID relief funds
Local News

CFDC support 41 businesses with COVID relief funds

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall & The Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) has supported local businesses…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario