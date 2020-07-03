scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Low water levels across SD&G, Cornwall

July 3, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 24 min on July 3, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) has declared that their jurisdiction is currently experiencing low water levels.

In a statement released on July 3, the RRCA stated that precipitation in their region, which covers Cornwall and most of SD&G, is less than 80 per cent of normal for this time of year and have therefore bringing the region to a Level 1 Low Water status.

“A Level 1 is the early detection of a potential drought if the current weather trends continue,” reads a statement from the RRCA. “Residents and businesses are asked to reduce their water consumption by 10 per cent by limiting non-essential uses (e.g. lawn watering, car washing, etc.).  Residents are also encouraged to consult with their municipalities regarding any water conservation bylaws in effect.”

The RRCA warned that for residents who rely on wells, which is roughly half of the areas population, the low water level could affect their well’s recharge rate.

They also asked residents to provide feedback on how the low water level is affecting them through a page on their website: www.rrca.on.ca/drought

