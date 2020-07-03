Man charged in sexual assault of girlfriend’s daughter

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 54-year-old South Glengarry man was arrested on July 1 and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual exploitation and sexual interference. It is alleged between 2018-2020, the man sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter, who was under the age of 16. On July 1, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 8, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.