Past Citizen of the Year remembered

CORNWALL, Ontario – Jake Lamoureux was recognized with many accolades over the course of his life, but when a long time friend was asked what they remembered the most about Jake, they said “he never stopped caring.” Over the course of his life, Jake Lamoureux was recognized with the Order of Canada, the Order of Ontario, Citizen of the Year of Cornwall in 1988 and much more. He passed away on the morning of Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 89-years-old.

Former Mayor of Cornwall Brian Sylvester moved to Cornwall in 1981 and worked at the local radio station. He soon met Jake and found in him a mentor and caring friend.

“His entire lifetime he gave back to the community,” Sylvester said. “When he wasn’t working, he was always finding new ways to give back.”

When Sylvester left the world of radio, he came to work in the insurance and financial sector. Jake Lamoureux was the manager of Met Life in Cornwall at the time and took Sylvester under his wing.

“He was highly regarded in the insurance industry,” Sylvester explained. “He took me under his wing and I consider him my mentor. I grew as an individual as well.”

Sylvester remembered working with Jake on many charitable campaigns, including the years during which Jake chaired the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign. Sylvester said that his sympathies went out to Jake’s family and friends.

“I had the opportunity to serve on the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce Board with Jake and he was so committed to Cornwall and the business community,” said Past Chamber President Rick Shaver, “Over my terms I served with Jake and his sister Loraine,who owned McDonald’s at the time. We had lots of excitement especially with the Santa Clause Parade each year.”

During his lifetime, Jake’s tireless volunteerism was felt by many throughout the Cornwall community.

“Someone once said that volunteers are the glue that holds a community together,” said current Cornwall Councillor Claude McIntosh. “Jake was a great volunteer.”

Community initiatives that Jake Lamoureux was involved with included the Gerry Benson Golf Tournament, he was President of the Hotel Dieu Hospital Foundation, he supported the Relay for Life in its early years, he was the Vice President of the Children’s Treatment Centre and much more.

“You would need a special section to list all of his accomplishments,” said friend Sean Adams. “If I think of Jake, his legacy is being a part of everything and making Cornwall better. The world would be better with more people like Jake in it.”

Funeral arrangements for Jake Lamoureux have yet to be announced, but will be added here as an update when they become available.