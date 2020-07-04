Charges laid in sexual assault case

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – As a result of an investigation conducted by members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police crime unit, a 73-year-old resident of South Glengarry was arrested on June 29, 2020. The Investigation has found that two young people had been sexually assaulted.

Aurele Guidon, age 73, of South Glengarry, faces charges of:

– Sexual Assault on a person under 16 year of age – two counts

– Sexual Interference

– Sexual Exploitation – three counts

The accused was held in custody (bail) and was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.