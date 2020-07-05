Virtual Raisin River Canoe Race on now

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is pleased to announce the 48th Annual Raisin River Canoe Race is back on! Paddlers can earn their medals by participating in a special virtual edition.

This year’s race, initially scheduled for April 19, was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the Raisin River Canoe Race is truly when spring begins as the snow has melted, stream flows are high, and the community gathers to cheer on 350 paddlers braving the conditions to earn their medal!

“The Raisin River Canoe Race draws so much community spirit and we do not want COVID-19 to take that away,” says Lissa Deslandes, Canoe Race Coordinator. “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for the public to participate in our annual Race in a safe and fun format.”

To earn a 2020 Raisin River Canoe Race medal, paddlers are challenged to take a creative photo in a canoe, kayak, or paddle board on land or water within the RRCA jurisdiction (i.e. Cornwall and surrounding area of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry). You could kayak in a wading pool, make a cardboard canoe, dress up as a superhero – the possibilities are endless!

Medals can be picked up in-person (Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 6:30 pm) at the Gray’s Creek Marina (18045 County Road 2, Cornwall) where you must show your photo to the Attendant. Medals can also be mailed for a small fee. There is a limit of one medal per person in the vessel. Medals will be available while supplies last and offered first-come, first-served.

Photos can also be uploaded to one of the following social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and tagged with #RRCanoeRace2020 or emailed to canoerace@rrca.on.ca.

“We cannot wait to see all the creative photos! Have fun and please be safe; pictures should not be taken in a dangerous setting,” adds Deslandes.

The Raisin River Canoe Race is one of the longest canoe races in Eastern Ontario. First started in 1973, the 30 km course runs from St. Andrews West to Williamstown. The race is always held during the spring melt when water levels are high and flows are favourable for paddlers.

For full Race details, visit: www.rrca.on.ca/canoerace or contact Lissa Deslandes, Raisin River Canoe Race Coordinator, (613) 938-3611 ext. 237, Lissa.Deslandes@rrca.on.ca.