Cornwall Distribution Manager wins big

CORNWALL, Ontario – Denis, a 60-year old married father of two, uncovered the first box on his ticket and instantly discovered his $250,000 win! “My wife was on the phone with her sister and I told her to hang up,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I showed her the ticket and we just kept staring at each other,” he recalled.

The distribution manager plans to use his winnings to renovate his kitchen. He also may retire earlier than originally planned.

“It’s real. It really happens. You always hear about others winning, but it’s there, it could be you,” he concluded.