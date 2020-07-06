Funding food for students

CORNWALL, Ontario – Local service clubs, school boards, and FreshCo have partnered together to help support students and their families in need of food during this difficult time of the pandemic.

In total, the partnership raised $26,450 part of which went to support 291 families from four local school boards.

Each family was gifted $100 to buy groceries from FreshCo. They were restricted from buying luxury items and asked to buy healthy foods.

All of the excess money raised will be going to support local food banks.

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall donated $3,000 to the initiative, the Cornwall Kinettes provided $1,000 and the Optimist Club of Cornwall put in $2,500.

“We wanted to support local families having a hard time,” said Frances Derouchie, Principal at St. Anne’s Catholic School. “Jordan (of FreshCo) reached out to the Kinsmen and Optimists.”

Money donated by the Kinsmen came from their Kinsmen Bingo fund.

“We did the best we could to get money as soon as possible to support children in need,” said Ray Eady of the Kinsmen Club.

“There are so many families in need and it is important to us to help,” said Jordan O’Brien of FreshCo.