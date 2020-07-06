Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Funding food for students

July 6, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 54 min on July 6, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Funding food for students
Pictured from left-to-right are: Ray Eady, of the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, Frances Derouchie, Principal at St. Anne's Catholic School, JM Lemoeligou, President of the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, Terry Muir of the Optimist Club of Cornwall, Chris O'Brien of FreshCo, Juliette Labrossiere, Executive Director of the United Way of Cornwall and SD&G, and Jordan O'Brien of FreshCo (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Local service clubs, school boards, and FreshCo have partnered together to help support students and their families in need of food during this difficult time of the pandemic.

In total, the partnership raised $26,450 part of which went to support 291 families from four local school boards.

Each family was gifted $100 to buy groceries from FreshCo. They were restricted from buying luxury items and asked to buy healthy foods.

All of the excess money raised will be going to support local food banks.

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall donated $3,000 to the initiative, the Cornwall Kinettes provided $1,000 and the Optimist Club of Cornwall put in $2,500.

“We wanted to support local families having a hard time,” said Frances Derouchie, Principal at St. Anne’s Catholic School. “Jordan (of FreshCo) reached out to the Kinsmen and Optimists.”

Money donated by the Kinsmen came from their Kinsmen Bingo fund.

“We did the best we could to get money as soon as possible to support children in need,” said Ray Eady of the Kinsmen Club.

“There are so many families in need and it is important to us to help,” said Jordan O’Brien of FreshCo.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Charity contest a close shave
Living

Charity contest a close shave

CORNWALL, Ontario - Ron Graham, Executive Director of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters (BBBS) Cornwall and his Community Fundraising Coordinator Dave Murphy put their hair on the…

Recognizing miracles
Living

Recognizing miracles

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Tuesday, June 30, Nolan Quinn, franchise owner of Dairy Queen (DQ) Cornwall was recognized by the company's corporate office for his work in raising…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario