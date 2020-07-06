Pedestrians struck in North Stormont

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – On June 26, 2020 shortly before 10:00 a.m Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian being struck at a business on Fourth Road, North Stormont.

Investigation revealed that a 82-year-old driver had struck two pedestrians and two unoccupied vehicles while reversing before coming to a stop

One female pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious non -life threatening injuries.

The second female pedestrian was transported to hospital with non -life threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

The 82-year-old female driver was charged with;

– Careless driving causing bodily harm – Highway Traffic Act

The driver was released with a Provincial Offences court date on October 13, 2020.