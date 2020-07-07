Caisse Desjardins Ontario supporting pop up patios

CORNWALL, Ontario – Caisse Desjardins is sponsoring five pop up patios at Cornwall restaurants.

They provided $5,000 to help support pop up patios at Edward’s Bistro, Rurban Brewery, Schnitzels, Stomping Grounds, and Truffles. The donation was secured through a partnership with the experienCity project.

“At Desjardins, we actively participate in the social and economic development of communities in order to help create sustainable prosperity,” said Kim Julien of Caisse Desjardins Ontario. “We are proud to be part of that project and we hope that the community will benefit from these patios this summer.”

The City of Cornwall also worked with these local restaurants and others to help expand their outdoor seating.

“Rosemarie and I have been overwhelmed with the strong support of the community here in Cornwall by its residents, local agencies and businesses in its willingness to help each other during these difficult times of COVID,” said Jason Wagner of Edward’s Bistro.

“A HUGE thank you to Desjardins – they understand small business in a way no other bank we’ve ever dealt with has, and have played a huge role in helping us transform our taproom into an outdoor patio. Merci Desjardins, et santé,” reads a statement from Rurban Brewing.