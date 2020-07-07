scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Caisse Desjardins Ontario supporting pop up patios

July 7, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 45 min on July 7, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Caisse Desjardins Ontario supporting pop up patios
Jason Wagner and his son Edward on the patio at Edward's Bistro (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Caisse Desjardins is sponsoring five pop up patios at Cornwall restaurants.

They provided $5,000 to help support pop up patios at Edward’s Bistro, Rurban Brewery, Schnitzels, Stomping Grounds, and Truffles. The donation was secured through a partnership with the experienCity project.

“At Desjardins, we actively participate in the social and economic development of communities in order to help create sustainable prosperity,” said Kim Julien of Caisse Desjardins Ontario. “We are proud to be part of that project and we hope that the community will benefit from these patios this summer.”

The City of Cornwall also worked with these local restaurants and others to help expand their outdoor seating.

“Rosemarie and I have been overwhelmed with the strong support of the community here in Cornwall by its residents, local agencies and businesses in its willingness to help each other during these difficult times of COVID,” said Jason Wagner of Edward’s Bistro.

“A HUGE thank you to Desjardins – they understand small business in a way no other bank we’ve ever dealt with has, and have played a huge role in helping us transform our taproom into an outdoor patio. Merci Desjardins, et santé,” reads a statement from Rurban Brewing.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Retired crossing guard wins lotto ENCORE
Local News

Retired crossing guard wins lotto ENCORE

CORNWALL, Ontario - Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Ronald Blofield of Cornwall. Ronald matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 5,…

Cornwall man facing 25 charges
Local News

Cornwall man facing 25 charges

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on July 4, 2020 and charged with the following: Breach of prohibition order Resist police Causing a…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario