Cornwall man facing 25 charges

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on July 4, 2020 and charged with the following:

Breach of prohibition order

Resist police

Causing a disturbance

Administer noxious substance x 4 (bear spray)

Domestic assault with a weapon

Assault with a weapon

Assault police

Assault police with a weapon x 2

Possession of property obtained by crime

Mischief

Mischief under $5,000

Breach of probation order x 2 (for failing to keep the peace and notify a change of address)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax)

Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking (Quetiapine)

It is alleged on July 4, 2020, while police were responding to a domestic dispute involving the man and his ex-girlfriend, the man sprayed two police officers, as well as his ex-girlfriend and her mother with bear spray, causing damage to the residence. The man was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a firearm, Quetiapine pills, methamphetamine, Xanax, and a quantity of Canadian currency. During the investigation, the man also allegedly spat on a police officer. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and remained in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.