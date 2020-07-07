Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Cornwall man facing 25 charges

July 7, 2020 — Changed at 18 h 58 min on July 6, 2020
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on July 4, 2020 and charged with the following:

  • Breach of prohibition order
  • Resist police
  • Causing a disturbance
  • Administer noxious substance x 4 (bear spray)
  • Domestic assault with a weapon
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Assault police
  • Assault police with a weapon x 2
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Mischief
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Breach of probation order x 2 (for failing to keep the peace and notify a change of address)
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax)
  • Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking  (Quetiapine)

It is alleged on July 4, 2020, while police were responding to a domestic dispute involving the man and his ex-girlfriend, the man sprayed two police officers, as well as his ex-girlfriend and her mother with bear spray, causing damage to the residence. The man was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a firearm, Quetiapine pills, methamphetamine, Xanax, and a quantity of Canadian currency. During the investigation, the man also allegedly spat on a police officer. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and remained in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

