Retired crossing guard wins lotto ENCORE

July 7, 2020 at 14 h 04 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OLG
Ronald Blofield.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Ronald Blofield of Cornwall. Ronald matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 5, 2020 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Ronald, a 75-year old father, discovered his win at home when he checked his tickets on OLG.ca. “I kept matching ENCORE numbers and drew a line in ink under the number to be sure,” he recalled, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his cheque. “At that moment I realized the win was real – and a few days later I visited a retailer to self-scan and confirm my win.”

The retired crossing guard plans to use some of his winnings to pay bills. “For the first time in 40 years I will own a car that has no payments on it,” he smiled. “I’ll also be planning a trip next summer to Western Canada to visit friends.”

“I’ve kept this win a secret until today,” Ronald shared.

