Young samaritan recognized

CORNWALL, Ontario – A young Cornwall man was recently recognized for his bravery after he helped the Cornwall-SDG Paramedics Service.

On June 11, 17-year-old Malik Ali was a bystander at the scene of a cardiac arrest. He was asked to help administer CPR to the patient.

“I saw that nobody else knew how to do CPR,” said Ali, “and the person before me was beginning to tire.”

Ali, a student at St. Lawrence Secondary School had received CPR training and a mask through his gym class. Despite fears around possibly contracting COVID-19, Ali stepped up to help.

Ali was presented with a certificate of recognition at City Hall.

“I commend this young man for stepping up,” said Commander Lee Montford of the Cornwall-SDG Paramedics Service. “He assisted on scene without hesitation when requested.”

Ali was later tested for COVID-19 and the results were returned negative.

“Malik Ali was prepared, willing, and brave,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “We are grateful for his intervention, which was even more significant due to the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”