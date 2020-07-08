St. Lawrence Parks Commission lists what is open and what is closed

MORRISBURG, Ontario – As part of a phased reopening, St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) has opened more of its sites.

With the safety of visitors and staff as SLPC’s top priority and in accordance with Government guidelines, enhanced health and safety measures have been put in place at each location.

Visitors will be required to maintain proper physical distance from others along with adhere to onsite guidelines.

As the summer arrives, SLPC parks and recreation sites offer spaces where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Whether on the golf course, on the water or at a campground, SLPC is dedicated to offering tourism, cultural, educational and recreational opportunities to both residents and visitors to Eastern Ontario.

“With the many health and wellness benefits nature provides, we are excited to welcome back our visitors to rediscover our amazing sites along the St. Lawrence River. Our staff have been working diligently to get as many of our parks and recreation sites as possible, ready to safely reopen for the 2020 season. I encourage all our visitors to be responsible, plan ahead and continue to follow public health guidelines when enjoying our outdoor facilities.” – Jennifer Tarini, Director, Parks and Recreation

Planned Reopening Timeline

May 16th

o Upper Canada Golf Course opened to the public.

o Opened with reduced hours 9am to 5pm.

o Tee times must be booked in advance by calling (613) 543-4328 or booking online:

https://upper-canada-golf.book.teeitup.com/

June 1st

o Crysler Park Marina gradually reopened to seasonal boaters. This includes boat launch,

gas dock operations, main office and limited washroom facilities.

June 12th

o McLaren and Farran Campgrounds opened to extended stay campers only.

o Long Sault Parkway opened to drive through traffic only.

o Registration/retail buildings opened with limited access and hours of operation.

June 26th

o Ivy Lea Campground will open to extended stay campers and transient campers.

o Woodlands Campground will open to transient campers.

o Farran Campgrounds will open to transient campers.

o Limited transient camping will be available at McLaren Campground. This is due to COVID-19 related delays with new washroom construction and displacement of extended stay campers.

o Milles Roche Beach and Brown’s Bay Beach will be open with reduced days of operation, hours and limited picnic tables. They will be both open Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday.

o Limited retail products at registration buildings.

o Some day-use areas along the Long Sault Parkway.

Not available yet and will remain closed until further notice:

o Brown’s Bay Campgrounds

o Hoople Island

o Roofed accommodations

o Playgrounds and sports fields

o Boat Launch along the Long Sault Parkway

o Picnic shelters

Closed for the 2020 season:

o Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary (UCMBS)/ Nairne/ Morrison Island

o Riverside Cedar Campground

o Glengarry Park

o Mille Roches Campgrounds

o Woodlands Beach

o Crysler Beach

o Crysler Park Marina Camping Area

o Showers

o Laundry facilities

o Fountains

o Group camping

o Rental equipment

o Concession Stands

o Barbeque areas

o Nature Trails and Boat Launch along the Long Sault Parkway (as areas do not permit for proper social distancing)

Visitors can check www.parks.on.ca/covid-19-update/ to keep informed about further developments in the reopening process.