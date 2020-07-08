Two arrested in car theft

CORNWALL, Ontario – Dana Cayer, 18, and Jean Mitchell, 22, both of Cornwall, were arrested on July 4, 2020 and charged with the following:

Dana Cayer:

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Flight from police

• Breach of probation (for failing to keep the peace)

Jean Mitchell:

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Counselling indictable offence

• Breach of probation x two (for failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on July 4, 2020, the man and woman took a vehicle that did not belong to them, without the owner’s permission. While police were investigating, the woman fled from police while driving the vehicle. During the investigation, both individuals were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 10, 2020.