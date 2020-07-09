Staying cool during heat event

CORNWALL, Ontario – There are several options to stay cool in Cornwall and SD&G during the ongoing heat wave.

Throughout the week of July 9, Cornwall has been experiencing temperatures in the low 30 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada released a heat warning for the region, stating that temperatures will remain consistently high into the weekend.

“Everyone is at risk during a heat event, but health risks are greater for: older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, people who work in the heat, people who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners,” reads a statement from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

The City of Cornwall has opened a cooling centre at the Cornwall Civic Complex at 100 Water St.

The Complex will be open to residents who need to cool off from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Cornwall also has three splashpads and five outdoor pools that residents can use to help beat the heat.

Cornwall’s pools are at the following locations:

St. Francis Pool – 419 Second St. W.

Terry Fox Pool – 304 Mercier St.

St. Joseph Pool – 1310 Easton Ave.

Reg Campbell Pool – 637 Fraser Ave.

Mattice Pool – 30 Edward St.

Cornwall’s splashpads are at Lamoureux Park, St. Theresa Park and Riverdale Park. Residents are encouraged to practice proper social distancing and hygiene when using outdoor facilities.

Splash pads are limited to groups of 10 with each group of 10 given four minutes on the splash pad before being rotated out for the next group.

The EOHU offers the following tips to help avoid heat illness:

Drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

Reschedule or plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric. Dress babies and young children very lightly and do not bundle them in blankets or heavy clothing.

Never leave people or pets in your care inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight.

Take a break from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place. It could be a tree-shaded area, an air-conditioned spot, or a cooling centre.

Take cool showers or baths until you feel refreshed.

Prepare meals that don’t need to be cooked in your oven.

Block sun out by closing awnings, curtains or blinds during the day.

Avoid sun exposure. Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat or using an umbrella.

Limit your physical activity.

Be aware that children are unable to perspire as much as adults and are therefore more prone to heat stress.

Ask your health care provider or pharmacist if the medications you are taking or any health condition you may have increase your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations.

“Heat stroke is a medical emergency,” the EOHU warns. “Call 911 immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating. While waiting for help, cool the person right away by moving them to a cool place if you can, applying cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing, and fanning the person as much as possible.”