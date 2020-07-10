Glengarry Pioneer Museum opens its doors

DUNVEGAN, Ontario – The Glengarry Pioneer Museum has re-opened for the 2020 season.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a new reality for Canadians. It has changed how we live and play and it has reshaped our society. Our health has always been a priority, but this pandemic has clearly showed us just how important it is for each of us to do whatever we can to stay safe,” wrote Curator Jennifer Black in a media release.

As a part of working to ensure the safety of guests and staff, guests are now asked to email or phone ahead to make a reservation to tour the museum.

Museum tours can be either self-guided or guided as preferred, and only one family or social bubble will be allowed to visit each of the museum’s 10 buildings at a time. There will also be increased cleaning and no touching of artifacts.

“It’s a hidden gem in North Glengarry” said Curator Jennifer Black. “With the pandemic still looming, staying local and exploring your own backyard is something everyone should take advantage of.”

Hours at the museum have also changed. The museum will be open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, students $2, Children under 5 years are free. Members of the museum are always free and get half off at most events.

In terms of events at the museum, unfortunately some, such as the Harvest Fall Festival have had to be cancelled, while others, like the Historic Driving Tour have been rescheduled.

For more information, see the Glengarry Pioneer Museum website at www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca or call 613-527-5230 or email info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca