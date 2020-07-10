Ribfest returns with community partners

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Optimist Club has gone to great lengths to ensure that their signature fundraising event, Ribfest, will happen in 2020 in a safe and supportive way.

They have announced that this year to support local business, they will be partnering with more than nine local restaurants including Schnitzels European Flavours, Eight Zero Zero, Spicy Pearl, Simply Jennifer, The Glengarrian, King George Restaurant, and The Birchwood Cafe just to name a few.

Running from July 20 to July 25, the event will also include the traditional ribbers who have been featured at past Ribfests, who will be in Cornwall on July 24 to 25 at a yet to be determined location.

To help encourage rib lovers to try the many local options throughout the week, there will be a draw for $1,000, sponsored by Dr. Rachel Navaneelan and Cornwall Mercedes Benz. Every time a meal is purchased at a local restaurant, that customer will be entered for a chance to win the draw.

“I feel fantastic,” said the Optimist Club’s Terry Muir. “The collaboration between the Optimist Club and local restaurants has been wonderful. It is a win-win for everyone in the community.”