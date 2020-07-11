Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Akwesasne police respond to shooting complaint in Tsi Snaihne

July 11, 2020 — Changed at 22 h 14 min on July 10, 2020
Provided by AMPS
AMPS badge. Shawna O'Neill/Seaway News stock photo.

AKWESASNE – AMPS investigating shooting complaint in Tsi Snaihne (Snye)

On the evening of July 9, 2020, Akwesasne Central Dispatch received a call reporting two vehicles driving in a dangerous matter on River Road, Tsi Snaihne (Snye) Quebec. The occupants were observed exiting the vehicle les yielding baseball bats.

Police attended the area and received information that both vehicles were involved in a shooting incident earlier that evening in the district of Tsi Snaihne. As a result of the investigation police seized a vehicle and spent shell casings from a crime scene. The Surete du Quebec forensic identification unit was called to assist the Akwesasne Mohawk Police with obtaining forensic evidence from the seized vehicle and further processing.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Akwesasne Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255. You can also submit a tip at Seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

No further information can be released at this time as the matter is still under investigation.

