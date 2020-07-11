jobs in cornwall, ontario

Spike in bike thefts in June

July 11, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 43 min on July 10, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Photo from Wikimedia Commons by Petar Milošević.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall saw a slight spike in bicycle thefts in June of this year.

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) saw 15 reported thefts of bicycles in June, up from three in May and two in April.

This also marks a spike in historical trends of bicycle thefts in the month of June.

In April and May 2019 saw four and six bicycle thefts respectively, which is a dip when compared to 2018 which saw six and seven bicycle thefts in those same months. In June in both of those years, 10 bicycles were reported stolen.

CPS encourages residents to register their bikes with their service through their website to help them track down bikes when they are stolen.

