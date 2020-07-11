Spike in bike thefts in June

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall saw a slight spike in bicycle thefts in June of this year.

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) saw 15 reported thefts of bicycles in June, up from three in May and two in April.

This also marks a spike in historical trends of bicycle thefts in the month of June.

In April and May 2019 saw four and six bicycle thefts respectively, which is a dip when compared to 2018 which saw six and seven bicycle thefts in those same months. In June in both of those years, 10 bicycles were reported stolen.

CPS encourages residents to register their bikes with their service through their website to help them track down bikes when they are stolen.