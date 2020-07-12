Additional charges laid in sexual assault investigation

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Additional charges have now been laid in a sexual assault investigation by members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit.

The initial investigation has found that two young people had been sexually assaulted, resulting in an arrest on June 29, 2020. As a result of the ongoing investigation, an additional victim has been identified. On July 9, 2020 the accused was arrested again.

Aurele Guindon, age 73 of South Glengarry now faces four additional counts of Sexual Exploitation.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on September 8, 2020.

Anyone having information about this investigation or any crime is asked to call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.