Showing Pride in 2020

CORNWALL, Ontario – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diversity Cornwall had to approach celebrating Pride differently.

Residents were encouraged to show their support for Pride by purchasing pride kits for $40 which contained chalk, washable paint/markers, streamers, stickers, window decal, a pride flag and temporary tattoos.

With these kits, or with decorations residents have made themselves, they are encouraged decorate their homes to show their Pride spirit. Participants in Cornwall, SD&G and Akwesasne can take photos of their decorated homes and submit them to the Diversity Cornwall Facebook page by July 12 for a chance to win a prize.

“I am of course disappointed that we are not able to physically bring the community to together this year to celebrate Pride,” said Liz Quenville of Diversity Corwnall. “Pride is my favourite celebration of the year in our city because it celebrates the achievements we have made as a society towards equality, promotes a message of love (in all of its forms), and provides the broader communities of Akwesasne, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry an opportunity to demonstrate support for the members of our 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

Diversity Cornwall partnered with Jeremy Baxter Video Photography to create a video capturing all of the demonstrations of pride.

“Although I am sad that I won’t be able to see everyone celebrate together, I am so proud of our Board for everything that has been accomplished in the past year and their incredible ability to transform pride into a virtual celebration,” Quenville went on to say. “The transformation of Pride to a virtual celebration has been truly remarkable to witness and I’m so proud of Cornwall for embracing our revised plan. Cornwall has found a way to show the 2SLGBTQ+ community that we are not only accepted, but loved and celebrated for who we are. I did not think that our community or our Board could make me any more proud than they have over the past year but I am in awe of what has been accomplished in just a few short weeks and I cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us!”