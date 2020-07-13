Big Brothers/ Big Sisters DQ Golf for Kids Sake ready for this Wednesday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall DQ Golf for Kids Sake tournament is returning on Wednesday, July 15 at the Cornwall Golf and Country Club.

This is the 26th anniversary of this important fundraiser in support of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

To recognize and adhere to COVID-19 regulations, the fundraiser has gone under a few changes for this year’s edition.

Instead of the traditional shotgun start, each foursome will be given a tee time to limit the number of people gathered at the same time. Each foursome will have their own golf carts as well.

There will be a break for lunch and snacks after nine holes, and this year’s dinner is being sponsored by Scotiabank.

After a long day of golfing, participants will be able to treat themselves to a delicious rack & wing combo from Shoeless Joes, available for curbside pick-up or patio dining.

“We are look forward to reconnecting with our generous supporters,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Ron Graham.

The event is sold out! Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall provided the following schedule of names and tee times:

Group

8:10 Mike Sabourin

8:10 Pierre Brousseau

8:10 Chris Ayotte

8:10 Trevor Deschamps

8:20 Nolan Quinn

8:20 Marcel Booyink

8:20 Dale Ferguson

8:20 Scott Fines

8:30 Juliette Labossiere

8:30 Stephanie White

8:30 John Bakker

8:30 Eva Landry

8:40 Chris Smith

8:40 Tom Everson

8:40 Bryan Lamarche

8:40 Lorne Taillon

8:50 Scott Bergeron

8:50 Chad Laepnsee

8:50 Brian Bergeron

8:50 Justin O’Neill

9:00 Scott Rogers

9:00 Thom Racine

9:00 Frank Holiday

9:00 Lise Lalonde

Group

9:10 Chris O’Brien

9:10 Kurt McNeil

9:10 Marty March

9:10 Marc-Andre St. Jacques

9:20 Kyle Maloney

9:20 Rebecca Pilon

9:20 Shawn Maloney

9:20 Melanie Guertin

9:30 Sylvain Girard

9:30 Carter Eady

9:30 Mike Johnson

9:30 Aurel Sauve

9:40 Jeff Kirkey

9:40 Brent Lauzon

9:40 Matt McKenzie

9:40 Trent Thomas

9:50 Michael Galvin

9:50 Paul Desnoyers

9:50 Raymond Allaire

9:50 Jeff Allaire

10:00 Rich Shaver

10:00 Patrick Larose

10:00 Steph Kolbinger

10:00 Steve Jasmin

10:10 Earle DePass

10:10 Stephen Maloney

10:10 Graeme Campbell

10:10 Allan Dalley

10:20 Tim Bourgon

10:20 Jacques Bourgon

10:20 Josh Bourgon

10:20 Neil Hunter

10:30 Dale Seguin

10:30 Barry Zeran

10:30 Bob Shields

10:30 Tom Shearer

10:40 Janet Uline

10:40 Jo Ann Uline

10:40 Gaby Swank

10:40 Jay Grivell

10:50 Luc Lalonde

10:50 Mark Hurrell

10:50 Brian Green

10:50 Ryan Froats

11:00 Ian Smith

11:00 Lauren Secord

11:00 Kathy Smith

11:00 Steve Struzycki

Group

11:10 Robin McIntosh

11:10 Jeff McCullough

11:10 Al Lalonde

11:10 Matt Dupuis

11:20 Paula McIntosh

11:20 Rebecca Scobie

11:20 Cindy Dilimarter

11:20 Kim MacDonald

11:30 Nolan Coulombe

11:30 Patrick Atchison

11:30 Robert Martin

11:30 Perry Pickup

11:40 James Gordon

11:40 Chad Deneault

11:40 Gilles Gaudet

11:40 Al Maloney

11:50 France Bourget

11:50 Marc Graham

11:50 Diane Lalonde

11:50 Mike Lalonde

12:00 Dan Brunet

12:00 Brian Danaher

12:00 Jason Dilimarter

12:00 Tom Hughes

12:10 Mike Graham

12:10 Kirk Tallman

12:10 Bob Servage

12:10 Dylan Hardy

12:20 Addison Pelkey

12:20 Dave Aitken

12:20 Tim McCuaig

12:20 Phil Boots

12:30 Troy Vaillancourt

12:30 Eric Banville

12:30 Matthew Girgis

12:30 Nick Alguire

12:40 Kelly Robertson

12:40 Brendan Robertson

12:40 Glen Murray

12:40 Ken Anderson

12:50 Steve Bernier

12:50 Debbie Martel-Miles

12:50 Kayla DiGiosa

12:50 Brooke DiGiosa

1:00 Mike Turcotte

1:00 Johhn Baxtrom

1:00 Sean Adams

1:00 Nikolai Adams

Group

1:10 Eric Beauregard

1:10 Denis Andre

1:10 Martin Lebrun

1:10 Pat Menard

1:20 Dan Prevost

1:20 Greg MacDonald

1:20 Roger Bouchard

1:20 Kevin Riley

1:30 Jon Harper

1:30 Darcy Whyte

1:30 Shawn McKenzie

1:30 Nick

1:40 Rene Longchamps

1:40 Troy Brownell

1:40 Jason Molinaro

1:40 Chris Malyon

1:50 Denise Dube

1:50 Ginette Quesnel

1:50 Micheline MacDonald

1:50 Carole Quesnel

2:00 Pino DiStefano

2:00 Pat Shane

2:00 Scott McLean

2:00 Bill Miller

2:10 Jon Huza

2:10 Kerry Adams

2:10 Derrick Bissonette

2:10 Lance White

2:20 Stephan Dionne

2:20 Matt Lavallee

2:20 Brett Prevost

2:20 Ron Geerts

2:30 Rachel Tallman

2:30 Melanie Merpaw

2:30 Pat Page

2:30 Andy Shannon

2:40 Pete Marion

2:40 Rody Ingola

2:40 Scott Dumoulin

2:40 Phil Laprade

2:50 Jamie Pollock

2:50 Eric Tremblay

2:50 Krystle Mitrow

2:50 Erin Lalonde

3:00 Rob Ariagno

3:00 Mike Giroux

3:00 Adam Lefebvre

3:00 TBD