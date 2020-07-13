Council reconsiders Ribfest

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall City Council reversed a previous decision and will now allow the Optimist Club’s Ribfest to occupy the east parking lot of the Cornwall Civic Complex on July 24 and 25.

At their last meeting on June 22, Council had rejected the Optimist Club’s proposal to use the parking lot for Ribfest because the ribbers were from out of town, and they did not want to create competition for local restaurants who have suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terry Muir and the Optimist Club have since taken steps to address Council’s concerns and have partnered with local restaurants.

There are 17 local restaurants who are now participating in Ribfest, which has been extended to run from July 20 to 25, with the out of town ribbers only being in Cornwall on July 24 and 25.

“It’s a win-win-win for everybody,” said Councillor Todd Bennett who moved for Council to reconsider its decision. “Comments have been made that if this new format is successful, this might be how they do all Ribfests going forward.”

Mayor Bernadette Clement celebrated this demonstration of collaboration.

“It was Mr. Muir’s idea to do Ribfest from a curbside perspective and I’ve seen the idea around the country and I’m glad we are going to have our own curbside Ribfest,” she said. “I always like a good collaboration and that is what this is about.”