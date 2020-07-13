EOHU enters Stage 3

ONTARIO – In a press conference on Monday, July 13, Premier Doug Ford and his Health Minister Christine Elliot announced that parts of the province will enter Stage 3 of the COVID-19 re-opening program.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is included in the regional health units permitted to enter Stage 3.

“Our success in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and getting Ontario to a place where we are ready to reopen most of the province is a testament to the hard work of business owners, individuals and families right across the province,” said Premier Ford. “So many have stepped up and played by the rules, demonstrating that we can restart our economy safely and responsibly. Small actions can make a big difference. Now more than ever, we must continue to follow the public health advice to preserve the progress we have made together.”

Stage 3 allows indoor gatherings to be increased to 50 people, outdoor gatherings to 100 with social distancing observed.

The following businesses and amenities are not permitted to re-open:

Amusement parks and water parks;

Buffet-style food services;

Dancing at restaurants and bars, other than by performers hired by the establishment following specific requirements;

Overnight stays at camps for children;

Private karaoke rooms;

Prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports;

Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars;

Table games at casinos and gaming establishments.

The EOHU region, as well as neighbouring health units still require masks to be worn within enclosed public spaces.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliot stated that Stage 3 will continue indefinitely until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.