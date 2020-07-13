Speeders stopped by OPP

SD&G, Ontario – On July 2-9, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed enforcement in SD&G and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive speeds. The vehicles were impounded and the driver’s licences were seized for seven (7) days under Stunt Driving

– July 3, 2020- 11:54pm (North Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 137km/h (80km/h zone) (Bank St) – 20-year-old driver from North Dundas Township, Ontario.

– July 5, 2020- 1:02 am (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 131km/h (80km/h zone) (Cty Rd 31) – 28-year-old driver from Ottawa, Ontario.

– July 5, 2020- 10:48 pm (North Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 151km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 417) – 29-year-old driver from Montreal, Quebec.

– July 7, 2020- 12:35 pm (North Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 162km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 30-year-old driver from Montreal, Quebec.