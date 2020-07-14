Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Green for Life supports North Stormont

July 14, 2020 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by the Township of North Stormont
Green for Life supports North Stormont
Pictured are Greg van Loenen (left), Craig Calder/CAO (middle), Mayor Jim Wert (right).

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – North Stormont Township received a significant financial boost today in the form of a contribution of $614,000 from Green for Life (GFL) Environmental Inc. as part of a long-standing host agreement with the municipality.

Greg van Loenen, Environmental Compliance Officer with GFL presented the Cheque to Mayor Jim Wert at the township office today, July 13th, 2020. The monies were provided via the GFL Host Community Fund. The Township of North Stormont recognizes GFL as a valued community partner. This funding stream is a much needed monetary infusion to the municipality with the continued annual decreases in provincial contribution thru the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

EOHU enters Stage 3
Regional News

EOHU enters Stage 3

ONTARIO - In a press conference on Monday, July 13, Premier Doug Ford and his Health Minister Christine Elliot announced that parts of the province will enter Stage 3 of the…

Charges laid in fatal Hwy 138 crash
Regional News

Charges laid in fatal Hwy 138 crash

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 138 (between Wheeler…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario