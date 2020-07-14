Making masks and supporting the community

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Chaudry siblings are working to support frontline workers and while supporting families fighting childhood cancer at the same time.

On Tuesday, July 14, Osama, Haleema, and Hafsa Chaudry donated two dozen masks to the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre (SVCHC) that they had made themselves.

With the protective face masks, the Chaudry siblings also delivered some treats from Tim Hortons to make the frontline workers at the health centre’s day a little bit brighter.

The Chaudrys who are 19, 15, and 10 respectively are making and selling masks for $5 a piece with all of the money raised going to the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Programs. The Candlelighters help support families who are struggling with expenses related to childhood cancer, such as travel to doctors appointments, and parking at hospitals.

All of the masks are made by the siblings by hand using fabric purchased from local vendors. The masks come in four sizes to fit men, women, and youngsters.

“It is heartwarming and so touching to see the youth in our community following the COVID-19 guidelines and supporting all of us,” said Debbie St. John – de Wit, Executive Driector of SVCHC.

The Chaudrys have been raising money for the past few years to support those fighting childhood cancer. Usually they hold their fundraiser in September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but decided that there was a need now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their Fight for Life fundraiser will be ongoing into September, and contributions can be made through Facebook here.

The Chaudrys explained that their reason for doing this fundraiser was not only to help support those fighting COVID-19 and childhood cancer, but also to set an example for other youths with the hope to get more of their contemporaries involved in the community.