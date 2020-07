CORNWALL, Ontario – Sean Finnerty of Cornwall is $75,000 richer after winning with INSTANT SCRABBLE™ (Game #2080).

Sean, a 42-year old sand blaster, discovered his win while at home. “My sister checked my ticket,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “It takes a lot to get me excited. My sister said, ‘you won $75,000!’ And I said, ‘cool,’” he smiled.

The father of one is planning to buy a house with his winnings.

“This feels good,” he concluded.