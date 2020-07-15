South Stormont launches new website

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont has launched a new, user friendly website to allow residents to easily access Township information, apply for permits, report concerns within the Township, and even pay for some services — all online.

“Providing improved online services and ease of access to information for residents has been a priority for this Council, and we are thrilled with the end result,” says Mayor Bryan McGillis. “We hope this new website will encourage residents to stay connected with the Township.”

In late 2019, the Township awarded a website development contract to eSolutions Group, a development firm specializing in municipal web solutions, having successfully delivered projects to over 350 municipal clients.

Over the next few weeks, the Township is encouraging residents to visit the new website at www.southstormont.ca and provide their own feedback through the Website Feedback Form, or by email to chris@southstormont.ca These comments and survey responses will be kept anonymous and will help guide future website developments for the Township.