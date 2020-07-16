scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

New cannabis store opening in Cornwall

July 16, 2020 at 14 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Shiny Bud's store front on Montreal Rd. (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Shiny Bud is almost ready to open their new store in Cornwall.

Located at 410 Montreal Rd., this new shop will be one of three locations planned for Cornwall, with another being at 621 Pitt St., and the other on Cornwall Centre Rd.

The Montreal Rd. location will be Cornwall’s first legal retail cannabis site and Shiny Bud plans to open sometime during the week of July 20.

Shiny Bud currently also has locations in Toronto, Windsor and Hawkesbury.

In May of 2019, Cornwall City Council set out the rules around where cannabis shops can open in the city.

In a narrow vote at the time, Council decided 6-5 to allow cannabis vendors in Cornwall with the exception that they cannot be within 150 meters of a school or mental health facility.

At the time, both of Cornwall’s business improvement area associations, the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA) and the Le Village Business Improvement Association (Le Village BIA), were both consulted by City of Cornwall administration for their input on the development of this by-law.

“In short, the DBIA board believes that the legal sale of a product, any product, should be allowed within its borders and that of Central Business District (CBD),” reads a 2019 statement issued by the DBIA.

According to their website, Shiny Bud’s Cornwall location is currently operating on an online only order basis with availability to pick up products between 4:20 p.m. (no joke) and 6 p.m.

