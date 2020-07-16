St. Joe’s Continuing Care sees a first in Ontario

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) has been approved for a new program to support seniors at home virtually after they have been discharged from the facility.

Those recently sent home from SJCCC will be given an app that they can download on any mobile device. The app will provide them with reminders about their care regimen, videos about self care, as well as easy access to staff at SJCCC. Bluetooth enabled devices will also allow seniors to monitor their blood pressure, weight and pulse.

Those without internet access or mobile devices, SJCCC will provide the training and technology required.

“Health care is changing rapidly, and this exciting, first-of-its-kind initiative is expected to enhance the patient experience for those returning home,” said Gizanne Lafrance-Allaire, SJCCC’s Executive Director. “Our goal is to be innovative while delivering compassionate care, in the spirit of our founders, as effectively, safely and efficiently as possible.”

The first patients will be enrolled in this program this summer.

“Virtual care has really taken off across Ontario in recent months,” says Dr. Ed Brown, who leads the virtual care unit of Ontario Health, an agency of the Government of Ontario. “Our goal is to continue to support the successful development and implementation of innovative, clinically appropriate patient pathways and models of care, such as this promising SJCCC pilot, that can significantly improve outcomes and positively impact the patient experience.”