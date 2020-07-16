jobs in cornwall, ontario

Standing against hateful graffiti

July 16, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 55 min on July 16, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Standing against hateful graffiti
Some of the graffiti in the skate park. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – A youth, who wishes to remain anonymous, found hateful graffiti in a skate park in Cornwall she frequents.

The youth was visiting the park, which is located near Optimist Field on Tuesday evening, July 14.

The youth goes to the park often, and had been there the day before. She noticed on Tuesday however, that sometime between her visit the day before and her arrival that day, someone had spray painted a swastika as well as an All Lives Matter message.

The mother of the youth who found the graffiti says that her child is disappointed and angry that something like this would happen in 2020, especially when it was likely done by someone around her age.

“I was upset. We marched in the BLM march. Stupid graffiti is one thing. Hate speech is another,” the mother said. ”

I would like to see the community respond by organizing a day to repaint the skate park, and possibly have youth do the artwork. Some public education is needed, but I’m not sure how to make that happen at the skate park. Police intervention is not likely to help here.”

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) state that they had not received any report in regards to graffiti in the skate park, but had received reports of two other incidents of graffiti since the beginning of June, although neither of those incidents were hate speech related.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

St. Joe’s Continuing Care sees a first in Ontario
Local News

St. Joe’s Continuing Care sees a first in Ontario

CORNWALL, Ontario - St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) has been approved for a new program to support seniors at home virtually…

Local man wins at INSTANT Scrabble
Local News

Local man wins at INSTANT Scrabble

CORNWALL, Ontario - Sean Finnerty of Cornwall is $75,000 richer after winning with INSTANT SCRABBLE™ (Game #2080). Sean, a 42-year old sand blaster, discovered his…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario