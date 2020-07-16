Standing against hateful graffiti

CORNWALL, Ontario – A youth, who wishes to remain anonymous, found hateful graffiti in a skate park in Cornwall she frequents.

The youth was visiting the park, which is located near Optimist Field on Tuesday evening, July 14.

The youth goes to the park often, and had been there the day before. She noticed on Tuesday however, that sometime between her visit the day before and her arrival that day, someone had spray painted a swastika as well as an All Lives Matter message.

The mother of the youth who found the graffiti says that her child is disappointed and angry that something like this would happen in 2020, especially when it was likely done by someone around her age.

“I was upset. We marched in the BLM march. Stupid graffiti is one thing. Hate speech is another,” the mother said. ”

I would like to see the community respond by organizing a day to repaint the skate park, and possibly have youth do the artwork. Some public education is needed, but I’m not sure how to make that happen at the skate park. Police intervention is not likely to help here.”

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) state that they had not received any report in regards to graffiti in the skate park, but had received reports of two other incidents of graffiti since the beginning of June, although neither of those incidents were hate speech related.