Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Byvelds elected chair of Joint Liaison Committee

July 17, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 33 min on July 17, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Byvelds elected chair of Joint Liaison Committee

SDG – County Councillor Steven Byvelds has been unanimously elected chair of the Joint Liaison Committee.

The committee, comprised of members from SDG County Council and the City of Cornwall, manages shared services between the two municipalities. The election happened on June 25th.

“It’s an honour to be elected,” Byvelds told The Leader. “We’ve already had a good discussion at that meeting.”

The chair of the committee alternates yearly between SDG and Cornwall. The committee meets four times per year, however Byvelds said that a fifth meeting would be happening earlier than usual as the budget process begins.

SDG County Council has been pushing for more input into the budget process for shared services.

The County contracts the City of Cornwall for land-ambulance services, Stor-Dun-Glen Lodge, and Social and Housing Services.

Based on population, the Counties pay a larger part of the bill for shared services than Cornwall.

Byvelds reaffirmed that the County and the City have a good working relationship.

“We have a wonderful relationship with our friends in the City of Cornwall and I look forward to maintaining the links we have fostered as this important committee continues to meet and make decisions for the residents of the County and the City of Cornwall,” Byvelds said.

Byvelds is also mayor of the Municipality of South Dundas.

This story originally appeared in and was produced for the Morrisburg Leader.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Stormont launches new website
Regional News

South Stormont launches new website

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario - The Township of South Stormont has launched a new, user friendly website to allow residents to easily access Township information, apply for permits,…

Green for Life supports North Stormont
Regional News

Green for Life supports North Stormont

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario - North Stormont Township received a significant financial boost today in the form of a contribution of $614,000 from Green for Life (GFL) Environmental…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario