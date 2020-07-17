Byvelds elected chair of Joint Liaison Committee

SDG – County Councillor Steven Byvelds has been unanimously elected chair of the Joint Liaison Committee.

The committee, comprised of members from SDG County Council and the City of Cornwall, manages shared services between the two municipalities. The election happened on June 25th.

“It’s an honour to be elected,” Byvelds told The Leader. “We’ve already had a good discussion at that meeting.”

The chair of the committee alternates yearly between SDG and Cornwall. The committee meets four times per year, however Byvelds said that a fifth meeting would be happening earlier than usual as the budget process begins.

SDG County Council has been pushing for more input into the budget process for shared services.

The County contracts the City of Cornwall for land-ambulance services, Stor-Dun-Glen Lodge, and Social and Housing Services.

Based on population, the Counties pay a larger part of the bill for shared services than Cornwall.

Byvelds reaffirmed that the County and the City have a good working relationship.

“We have a wonderful relationship with our friends in the City of Cornwall and I look forward to maintaining the links we have fostered as this important committee continues to meet and make decisions for the residents of the County and the City of Cornwall,” Byvelds said.

Byvelds is also mayor of the Municipality of South Dundas.

This story originally appeared in and was produced for the Morrisburg Leader.