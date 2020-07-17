Cornwall play structures open to the public

CORNWALL, Ontario – With Cornwall and much of Ontario entering Stage 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic re-opening on Friday, July 17, the city’s play structures are once again accessible to the public.

The City of Cornwall had previously announced that on Tuesday, March 24, that play structures would be closed as a measure to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Play equipment, including swings, slides, and benches, are not cleaned or sanitized regularly. The closure of this equipment is one of several steps taken by the City of Cornwall to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” read a statement on the City’s website at that time.

On Friday, Cornwall announced on their social media that these measures were finally being rolled back after four months. The city does continue to recommend that residents practice social distancing, hand sanitization, and to avoid going out if one is feeling unwell.

“With Cornwall entering stage 3 today, we can finally say: yes, play structures are open! Keep in mind that regular hand sanitizing, keeping your distance, and staying home if you’re feeling unwell is the key to enjoying play structures safely during the pandemic,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall on their social media.

On Monday, July 13, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that much of the province could enter Stage 3 as of that Friday, with the exception of the following businesses and amenities which are still not permitted to open: