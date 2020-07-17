CPS seize $59K worth of drugs

CORNWALL, Ontario – David Paul, 28, of Orleans, ON and Samantha Thompson, 28, of Ottawa, were both arrested on July 16th, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

• Possession of property obtained by crime

David Paul was also charged with the following:

• Personation with intent to avoid arrest

• Obstruct police

• Fail to comply with release order x 10 (for failing to reside at a certain residence, possessing drugs, failing to abide by a curfew, possessing trafficking equipment, possessing a cell phone, and failing to keep the peace)

On the morning of July 16, 2020, while speaking to police during a traffic stop, it is alleged the man falsely identified himself as another person and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, police located a quantity of Canadian currency, cocaine and fentanyl that the man and woman were in possession of. The drugs and currency are estimated to be a value of approximately $59,000.

Further investigation revealed the man was also involved in a robbery at 1430 First St. E. on Oct. 7, 2019. It is alleged the man, along with other individuals, had entered the apartment of someone known to him, at which time the victim was struck with a handgun and assaulted. A handgun was also pointed at the victim, while money was demanded from him. A quantity of electronics and Canadian and American currency had been removed before the involved parties fled the apartment. As a result, David Paul was also charged with the following offences:

• Robbery using a firearm

• Forcible confinement

• Aggravated assault

• Break and enter

• Unlawfully in a dwelling

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Use of firearm while committing an offence

• Pointing a firearm

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x two

• Assault with a weapon x two

• Breach of release order x six

• Breach of prohibition order x four

On July 16, 2020, David Paul and Samantha Thompson were both taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on this investigation or pertaining to other drug trafficking activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.