Riding to fight childhood cancer

BAINSVILLE, Ontario – South Glengarry resident Tina Barton will be biking 200km to raise money for the SickKids Foundation during the month of August.

Barton will be biking around her home in Bainsville, South Glengarry, as a part of the Great Cycle Challenge.

The Great Cycle Challenge began in 2016, and in four years it has raised over $12 million and participants have cycled for over 10 million km across Canada to raise money for children fighting cancer and cancer research.

Barton explained that she is originally from Toronto, and is very familiar with the SickKids Foundation after seeing the child of a friend get treated at the Toronto SickKids hospital for cancer.

Barton has been cycling since 1992 and participated in the Great Cycle Challenge last year, raising over $1,800.

She is well on her way to surpass her record from last year, already reaching over $1,500 raised as of July 17.

“Kids should be living life, not fighting for it,” reads a statement on Barton’s fundraising page. “So I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support SickKids Foundation to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

Those interested in supporting Barton, or learning more about the Great Cycle Challenge are asked to visit https://greatcyclechallenge.ca/ or visit Barton’s fundraising page directly to contribute to her ride here: https://greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/TinaBarton?fbclid=IwAR0KY1i9YrefrA4eR4Se01PhPOPbAPL04yN-lvSBgK8U6AgdFevWfmhmlyk