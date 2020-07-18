Driver stopped in South Glengarry going 90km/h over the speed limit

SD&G, Ontario – On July 13-15, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement in SD&G and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive speeds. The vehicles were impounded and their driver’s permits seized for seven (7) days in accordance to policy and were charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– July 13, 2020- 9:54 p.m. (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 176km/h (80km/h zone) (County Road 20) – 34-year-old driver from South Glengarry, Ontario.

– July 13, 2020- 1:05 p.m. (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 173km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 53-year-old driver from Quebec.

– July 13, 2020- 3:01 p.m. (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 153km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 29-year-old driver from India.

– July 15, 2020- 8:38 a.m. (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 155km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 28-year-old driver from London, Ontario.