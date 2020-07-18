Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Driver stopped in South Glengarry going 90km/h over the speed limit

July 18, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 41 min on July 17, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by OPP
Driver stopped in South Glengarry going 90km/h over the speed limit
SD&G OPP blotter update.

SD&G, Ontario – On July 13-15, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement in SD&G and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive speeds. The vehicles were impounded and their driver’s permits seized for seven (7) days in accordance to policy and were charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– July 13, 2020- 9:54 p.m. (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 176km/h (80km/h zone) (County Road 20) – 34-year-old driver from South Glengarry, Ontario.

– July 13, 2020- 1:05 p.m. (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 173km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 53-year-old driver from Quebec.

– July 13, 2020- 3:01 p.m. (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 153km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 29-year-old driver from India.

– July 15, 2020- 8:38 a.m. (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 155km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 28-year-old driver from London, Ontario.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Fatal crash in South Glengarry
Regional News

Fatal crash in South Glengarry

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a single vehicle collision on County Rd.…

Six drivers stopped for excessive speeding
Regional News

Six drivers stopped for excessive speeding

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - On May 21-26, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement…

Speeders stopped by OPP
Regional News

Speeders stopped by OPP

SD&G, Ontario - On July 2-9, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed enforcement in SD&G and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario