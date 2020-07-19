Minister MacLeod takes in Cornwall tourism

CORNWALL, Ontario – After making a funding announcement at Upper Canada Village in South Dundas, MPP Lisa MacLeod, provincial Minister of Tourism stopped in Cornwall to view some of the city’s attractions and amenities.

Amongst the sites that McLeod took in during her visit included Chesley’s Inn, Lamoureux Park and local tourism businesses like Rush Hour Escapes.

MacLeod was also given a tour of the Cornwall Community Museum.

Mayor Bernadette Clement accompanied MacLeod on her tour around the city and spoke with her on several of the initiatives that Cornwall has undertaken over the past few months to promote tourism and local businesses.

Mayor Clement showed MacLeod the extended patios that the City has helped local restaurants like Schnitzel’s, Spinner’s Diner, and Truffles create outside of their locations, as well as the pop-up shop containers that were recently decorated and placed in the downtown and Le Village.

The Mayor also updated Minister MacLeod on Cornwall’s future arts and culture centre which will be located at the former Bank of Montreal site on Pitt St. in the downtown. The committee supporting the future arts centre is well on its way to reaching their $1 million fundraising goal, having collected more than $650,000 since 2018.

“The Minister is a great ambassador for tourism and we were thrilled to have her visit Cornwall and show her some of the great tourism businesses and assets that we have,” said Kevin Lajoie, Cornwall’s Tourism Coordinator.