Risk of thunderstorms July 19

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms Sunday evening, July 19.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon before weakening and moving east of the area this evening.”

According to Environment Canada there is a risk of wind gusts up to 100 km/h and a possibility of tornadoes.

The Weather Network states that strong thunderstorms could begin at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and could continue until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

In addition to the Thunderstorm Watch, there is also a Heat Warning in effect. According to Environment Canada temperatures could feel as high as the low 40 degrees Celsius with the humidity.