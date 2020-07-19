jobs in cornwall, ontario

Risk of thunderstorms July 19

July 19, 2020 at 14 h 10 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Risk of thunderstorms July 19
Thunderstorm striking the Cornwall region.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms Sunday evening, July 19.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon before weakening and moving east of the area this evening.”

According to Environment Canada there is a risk of wind gusts up to 100 km/h and a possibility of tornadoes.

The Weather Network  states that strong thunderstorms could begin at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and could continue until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

In addition to the Thunderstorm Watch, there is also a Heat Warning in effect. According to Environment Canada temperatures could feel as high as the low 40 degrees Celsius with the humidity.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SD&G has cycling tourism ambassadors
Regional News

SD&G has cycling tourism ambassadors

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - The United Counties of SD&G has hired two summer students to travel the trails and roads of the region to promote tourism. Aimee…

Province announces over $7 million in funding for SLPC
Regional News

Province announces over $7 million in funding for SLPC

MORRISBURG – Over $7 million in funding was announced for the St. Lawrence Parks Commission today (July 18th) at Upper Canada Village…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario