SD&G has cycling tourism ambassadors

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G has hired two summer students to travel the trails and roads of the region to promote tourism.

Aimee Curotte and Andy Gadbois will be travelling the waterfront trails and greeting tourists and staycationers and providing mobile tourism information and support.

Amongst their duties, they will be handing out the SDG Cornwall Adventure Club Cycle Map while also building out the Ride with GPS platform.

This past week, they helped a cycling tourist from Toronto change a flat tire on their bike.

“As COVID-19 restrictions are loosened, more people are enjoying our popular cycling trails,” said Karina Belanger, County tourism coordinator. “Our students have completed their training and will be spending much of their time interacting – while physically distancing – with visitors and cyclists to showcase amenities in and around SDG.”

Andy, 18, of Long Sault, will be studying philosophy online via Carleton University this fall. “This job is a great way to give back to the community. It’s great to help people out and talk to them while we’re out there.”

Aimee, 20, of Cornwall, is studying nursing at the University of Ottawa. “I’m really enjoying being able to be outside and help people I wouldn’t normally to able to interact with.”