scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

SD&G has cycling tourism ambassadors

July 19, 2020 at 13 h 15 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SD&G has cycling tourism ambassadors
Andy Gadbois and Aimee Curotte. Submitted photo.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G has hired two summer students to travel the trails and roads of the region to promote tourism.

Aimee Curotte and Andy Gadbois will be travelling the waterfront trails and greeting tourists and staycationers and providing mobile tourism information and support.

Amongst their duties, they will be handing out the SDG Cornwall Adventure Club Cycle Map while also building out the Ride with GPS platform.

This past week, they helped a cycling tourist from Toronto change a flat tire on their bike.

“As COVID-19 restrictions are loosened, more people are enjoying our popular cycling trails,” said Karina Belanger, County tourism coordinator. “Our students have completed their training and will be spending much of their time interacting – while physically distancing – with visitors and cyclists to showcase amenities in and around SDG.”

Andy, 18, of Long Sault, will be studying philosophy online via Carleton University this fall. “This job is a great way to give back to the community. It’s great to help people out and talk to them while we’re out there.”

Aimee, 20, of Cornwall, is studying nursing at the University of Ottawa. “I’m really enjoying being able to be outside and help people I wouldn’t normally to able to interact with.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Risk of thunderstorms July 19
Regional News

Risk of thunderstorms July 19

CORNWALL, Ontario - Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms Sunday evening, July 19. "Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms…

Province announces over $7 million in funding for SLPC
Regional News

Province announces over $7 million in funding for SLPC

MORRISBURG – Over $7 million in funding was announced for the St. Lawrence Parks Commission today (July 18th) at Upper Canada Village…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario