Having heart and donating hair

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the past year and a half Chloe Paquette, 11, has been growing out her hair and has decided to donate it to a good cause.

Chloe plans to donate nearly a foot worth of hair to the A Child’s Voice Foundation’s Angel Hair Program, which provides wigs to children fighting cancer.

“Every year thousands of Canadian children lose their hair to cancer treatments, alopecia and other medical causes,” reads a statement on A Child’s Voice Foundation website. “At Angel Hair For Kids, we believe the act of providing a wig or hair loss solution will increase a child’s self-esteem and confidence during a difficult time in their young lives.”

In addition to donating her hair, she has also been raising money to donate to the foundation. So far, Chloe has raised $500, but hopes to reach a goal of $1,000.

“I’ve been thinking about donating my hair to help kids who have cancer, but it wasn’t until my grandfather was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma around my birthday one year, that I decided to commit to the idea,” Chloe wrote in a post on Facebook. “I hope that the use of my hair in a wig can help a child feel better during such a difficult time in their lives. I hope that this will inspire other kids to do the same as me.”

Chloe is planning to cut her hair on Friday, July 25. Her parents Kerry Hug and Stephane Paquette are very proud of her.

“I’m very very proud of her,” said her mom Kerry. “She has a heart of gold.”