Bicycle rentals now available at Marina 200

CORNWALL, Ontario – People looking to enjoy the Waterfront Trail will now be able to rent bicycles at Marina 200.

Bicycle rentals will be available at the Marina office from 9am to 6pm starting Friday July 17. Bicycles can be rented out on an hourly basis or for a full day.

“Cornwall has the best part of the Waterfront Trail, offering over 12 kilometres of vehicle-free cycling with fantastic views of the St. Lawrence River,” says Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer. “As people get out to this summer weather, cycling offers an opportunity to explore our parks and trails.”

Six bikes are available to rent and will be sanitized after each use. Each bike is suitable for people between 5’ and 6’. Bike rentals include a helmet, lock and map of local cycling trails.

Bike Rental Rates

One Hour $10 (tax included) Four Hours $25 (tax included) Full Day $35 (tax included)

Bikes can be reserved by calling the Marina at 613-932-8301. Public parking is available in the Complex parking lot overlooking the marina.

T-Shirts, water bottles and other merchandise is also available for purchase at Marina 200, along with drinks, ice-cream and other refreshments.

Share the Path

Cornwall offers over 40 km of recreation trails that are shared by people walking, jogging and cycling. All pathway users should be considerate of others and follow these simple rules: