Long-time County Clerk retiring

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – For 40 years Helen Thomson has served her community as a municipal employee with the United Counties of SD&G.

Starting on Jan. 22, 1979, Thomson began as an administrative assistant in the Planning Department before eventually becoming County Clerk, a position she has served in for many years. Today, July 20, 2020 Thomson has announced she will be retiring at the end of the year.

As County Clerk and Director of Council Services, Thomson handled a range of responsibilities from organizing the Council agenda, signing by-laws alongside the County Warden and CAO, to officiating weddings.

“I feel very fortunate to have had such a long career at the County and I truly enjoyed my work,” Thomson said. “I have worked with many great Wardens, Councils and staff. The County has seen me through many of life’s milestones – getting married, having children and now grandchildren.”

Thomson said that with mixed emotions, she was ready to enter the sunset of her career.

“I discovered through the COVID shut down, I really enjoy being at home,” she said. “My office visitors were one-, two- and three-year-olds and a farmer who stopped for lunch. I have realized it is time.”

Thomson explained that she is ready to spend more time with her husband Don on their Martintown-area dairy farm and with her kids, Drew, Kurtis and Kelsey, as well as five grandchildren, Brooke, Tristan, Scotlyn, Adelyn and Ashton.

Counties CAO Tim Simpson congratulated Thomson on her retirement.

“I have worked with many staff members over my own 30-year career in municipal government, and I can truly say that there is no one I have enjoyed working alongside more than Helen,” said Simpson. “Her loyalty to the County, professionalism, and work ethic are second to none. She has been my ‘go to’ colleague for almost 10 years and her retirement marks the end of an era in SDG.”

Warden Frank Prevost added his compliments as well.

“If I have a question, I know that Helen has the answer,” said Prevost. “On behalf of County Councils both

past and present, I wish Helen all the best in her retirement and I know she will enjoy her time as a

grandmother in the years to come.”

A successor as yet to be named for Thomson’s position.