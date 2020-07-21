Ontario renovates applications open soon

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ontario Renovates program is once again accepting applications.

The program provides funding to low and middle income households to do major necessary repairs and to make the home more accessible.

Funding is handed out as a 10 year forgivable loan of up to $10,000. The home must be located within the City of Cornwall or the United Counties of SD&G. Other eligibility requirements include household income and the value of the property.

The City of Cornwall will begin accepting applications on Monday, Aug. 10 with priority given on a first come first serve basis, or to first time applicants or those seeking to make accessibility improvements to their homes.

“This is a very popular program, and funding is limited,” said Mellissa Morgan, acting administrator of Social & Housing Services for the City of Cornwall. “Residents should ensure that their application is complete when they submit it.”

Applications can be submitted by email (hac@cornwall.ca), by fax (613-938-9734), by mail (Housing Access Centre, 340 Pitt Street, Cornwall, ON K6H5T9), or by in-person drop-off (340 Pitt Street dropbox).

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 28 or until funds are depleted.