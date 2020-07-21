jobs in cornwall, ontario

Ontario renovates applications open soon

July 21, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 56 min on July 21, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Ontario renovates applications open soon

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ontario Renovates program is once again accepting applications.

The program provides funding to low and middle income households to do major necessary repairs and to make the home more accessible.

Funding is handed out as a 10 year forgivable loan of up to $10,000. The home must be located within the City of Cornwall or the United Counties of SD&G. Other eligibility requirements include household income and the value of the property.

The City of Cornwall will begin accepting applications on Monday, Aug. 10 with priority given on a first come first serve basis, or to first time applicants or those seeking to make accessibility improvements to their homes.

“This is a very popular program, and funding is limited,” said Mellissa Morgan, acting administrator of Social & Housing Services for the City of Cornwall. “Residents should ensure that their application is complete when they submit it.”

Applications can be submitted by email (hac@cornwall.ca), by fax (613-938-9734), by mail (Housing Access Centre, 340 Pitt Street, Cornwall, ON K6H5T9), or by in-person drop-off (340 Pitt Street dropbox).

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 28 or until funds are depleted.

Share this article

Suggested articles

CFDC support 41 businesses with COVID relief funds
Local News

CFDC support 41 businesses with COVID relief funds

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall & The Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) has supported local businesses…

Council creates fund for small businesses
Business

Council creates fund for small businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall City Council has created a $500,000 loan fund to support small businesses in Cornwall. The fund will…

Tourism fund gives out $140K in first six months
Business

Tourism fund gives out $140K in first six months

CORNWALL, Ontario - Six months after accepting applications, the Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall (TDCC) is reporting that…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario